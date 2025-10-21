Council set to approve salaries, designate stadium district

City council plans to set salaries, approve designating a stadium district, and amend the unified development ordinance Wednesday night.



The vote on a stadium district around Miller-Showers Park, west of IU’s Memorial Stadium was postponed last month. Council members wanted to learn more about a riverfront district that would allow for lower-cost alcohol permits.

The city said the effort is focused on commercial development and branding residential areas. But some residents said they’d become further isolated by more short-term rentals.

City of Bloomington Proposed map of the stadium district along north College and Walnut to the west of Memorial Stadium.

Council also will vote on salaries for fire and police departments as well as the city clerk and city employees.

For the coming year, Mayor Kerry Thomson is recommending a 2.7 percent raise for elected officials – the same cost-of-living adjustment for non–union city staff.

“Every year, the city council has to set a separate salary ordinance for elected officials, and so that's what they're doing," Thomson said. "They do it outside of the budget itself. Although, of course, those salaries are paid within the budget.”

The urban agriculture amendment to the U.D.O. allows for expanded city land use for year-round produce retail sales, outdoor education, and on-site employees.

City council meets Wednesday night at 6:30.