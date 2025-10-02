Stadium district vote postponed as riverfront ordinance takes shape

Bloomington city council leaders want to learn more about a riverfront district ordinance before approving a stadium district on the city’s north side.

The stadium district is split by the 45/46 bypass and runs North Walnut Street from Clubhouse Drive to 13th Street.

Development Director Jane Kupersmith said the effort is focused on commercial activity and branding residential areas.

“It does not establish an economic development incentive. It does not have a planning component or requirement. It does not require participation from anyone,” she said.

She said the district gives city leaders a name to promote the area and property owners to market their rental units.

But not all residents agree. Sarah Alexandra lives in Maple Heights neighborhood. Part of it would be in the district.

“The only result of such a connection would be the further encouragement of short-term rentals,” she said. “Such properties sit empty most of the year, creating hollowed out neighborhoods where it is impossible to foster relationships.”

Council members voted at their Wednesday meeting to postpone a vote in order to look at the map and study a proposed riverfront district. That district would allow for lower cost alcohol permits for locally owned restaurants around Miller Showers Park.