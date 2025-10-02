IU buys Bloomington properties from foundation for $23M

Indiana University bought Bloomington properties worth more than $23.4 million from the IU Foundation last month.

Most of the 52 lots are adjacent to campus and many are university offices, residential buildings or commercial spaces. They include the Gables building on Indiana where BuffaLouie’s is housed and the Office of Sustainability on 10th Street.

The university also acquired empty lots, including the former site of Yogi’s Bar and Grill.

The IU Foundation is a separate nonprofit that manages IU’s endowment.

University spokesperson Mark Bode did not answer why IU was buying those properties from the Foundation, only that they were leased to the university and there are no “current plans” to change their use.

Property owned by IU and the foundation is generally nontaxable if it’s used for educational or other exempt purposes.

The following is a list of properties transferred on Sept. 18:

