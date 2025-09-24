© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Former IU trustee shares disillusionment at press event

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Vivian Winston at Bloomington Press Club
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Alumni elected Vivian Winston to the Board of Trustees three years ago. Gov. Mike Braun removed her and the other elected trustees this year.

Former Indiana University trustee Vivian Winston described her time on the governing board at a speech Wednesday to the Bloomington Press Club.

Much of it focused on her declining view of President Pamela Whitten’s leadership.

IU alumni elected Winston to the board three years ago, but Gov. Mike Braun removed her this spring after last-minute changes to state law gave him full control of the board.

Although she became a vocal critic of Whitten’s leadership style, Winston said she supported the president for the first year and a half on the board.

“Pam can be very charming, very enthusiastic. I mean, I was 100% behind her,” she said. “Looking back, I talked to people who said things aren't going well.”

Winston notably broke with the board last summer after it released a letter unambiguously supporting Whitten despite a 93 percent faculty vote of no-confidence.

Winston said she was not told about the statement before it was released. She then urged her colleagues to take faculty concerns seriously.

When the board renewed Whitten’s contract in February, Winston said she was only told on the morning of the meeting.

“I had the feeling that I was the one lone person there who had not been told beforehand,” she said.

She was the one trustee to vote “no.”

Today, Winston says several of her own questions remain unanswered: will there be a fifth year independent review of Whitten as stipulated in her contract? Why hasn’t the outside law firm report on the alleged plagiarism in her dissertation been released? Why hasn’t the president’s new contract been made public?

Winston is an IU alumna, former Kelley School lecturer and business manager for WFIU and WTIU in the 1980s.
Tags
News TopLocal News
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content