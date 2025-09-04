IU's budget took effect in July. It's still not public

Indiana University has not publicly released its $4.5 billion budget, despite the Board of Trustees approving it almost three months ago.



Trustees met on June 12 and passed the budget that day. The budget went into effect July 1. Given cuts from federal and state funding, IU announced it would make two rounds of reductions totaling $200 million.



After the trustee meeting in June, a university spokesperson said the budget is typically posted in August, “because of additional data finalization following Board of Trustees approval.” IU reported fiscal officers and campus unit heads were given their budgets on June 23.

The University Budget Office has not updated its official reports to include the current budget.



An IU spokesperson said the team is updating to the budget report to make it more accessible.



Jason Dudich, IU's chief financial officer, told the Board of Trustees in June that fiscal leaders quickly worked to make the cuts possible.

“We do have a balanced budget, $4.5 billion coming in through revenue or utilization of cash, and $4.5 billion of expenses,” Dudich said.

The university has implemented cuts to account for a loss of revenue.



At the trustee meeting, Dudich said staffing was IU’s biggest expense. The university cut positions, including unfilled roles. IU also began stricter hiring processes short of a hiring freeze. Travel funding was reduced, and retirement contributions decreased by 1 percentage point.



The budget cuts come as Gov. Mike Braun pushed tuition freezes for in-state undergraduate students, limiting the largest source of income for IU and other institutions. As federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s plan to drastically narrow support and sponsorship for higher education, IU will also miss out on significant federal funding.



The Board of Trustees will likely hear updates on IU’s budget at a meeting on the Indianapolis campus on Sept. 11.

This story has been updated.