IU removes ‘values differences’ as core expectations for staff

Indiana University quietly updated its Human Resources policies, cutting “values differences” as a basic expectation for employees.

IU created its five core competencies in 2019 as fundamental skills and behaviors for the workplace. The university used to list “values differences” as a competency for staff, defining it as “recognizing the value that different perspectives and cultures bring to an organization.”

That value has been removed from IU’s list of core competencies . IU spokespeople didn’t respond to requests for information on when and why IU removed “values differences” as a core competency.

The other four competencies — collaboration, customer focus, instill trust and ensure accountability — are still in place, according to IU HR’s website. The competencies were created by the Korn Ferry Competency Library and IU administrators, guided by IU’s mission, values and ethical Code of Conduct.

According to IU HR’s website, the university still retains “values differences” as expectations for career-level employees , so some staff members are still expected to meet that standard. The competencies do not apply to academic positions.