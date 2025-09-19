© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment which may cause temporary interruptions to our broadcasts and streams. Learn more »

IU removes ‘values differences’ as core expectations for staff

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
Indiana University published its core competencies for staff in 2019.
Indiana University
Indiana University published its core competencies for staff in 2019. This year, the university removed "values differences."

Indiana University quietly updated its Human Resources policies, cutting “values differences” as a basic expectation for employees.

IU created its five core competencies in 2019 as fundamental skills and behaviors for the workplace. The university used to list “values differences” as a competency for staff, defining it as “recognizing the value that different perspectives and cultures bring to an organization.”

That value has been removed from IU’s list of core competencies. IU spokespeople didn’t respond to requests for information on when and why IU removed “values differences” as a core competency.

The other four competencies — collaboration, customer focus, instill trust and ensure accountability — are still in place, according to IU HR’s website. The competencies were created by the Korn Ferry Competency Library and IU administrators, guided by IU’s mission, values and ethical Code of Conduct.

According to IU HR’s website, the university still retains “values differences” as expectations for career-level employees, so some staff members are still expected to meet that standard. The competencies do not apply to academic positions.

IU has distanced itself from initiatives and programs that align with diversity, equity and inclusion after pressure from Gov. Mike Braun and President Donald Trump. The university eliminated its DEI programming in May. In addition to shuttering DEI offices, IU has removed language referring to it from its websites and policies.
