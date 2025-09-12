Funding cut for IU programs that ‘do not advance American interests or values’

The U.S. Department of Education is ending funding for more than a dozen Indiana University programs that “do not advance American interests or values,” according to a Sept. 10 letter.

The loss of funding impacts a broad range of programs for foreign languages and international studies. The Department of Education had awarded the centers and programs with multi-year Title VI grants, funding used to create experts on national security and cultural understanding.

Now, the department said the programs are “no longer consistent” with the requirements for funding. The programs are not a priority of President Donald Trump’s administration, it said.

“As such, the Department has determined that continuation of the following programs is not in the best interest of the Federal Government and has exercised its authority to repurpose available funding for other available uses,” the notice said.

The letter did not say how or why the programs failed to “advance American interests.” The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The university has the option to appeal the decision by Sept. 17. IU spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

John D. Ciorciari, dean of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, said the school is “fully committed to preserving excellence in language and regional studies.”

“We have record student enrollments, an outstanding group of new faculty hires, and plans for exciting new academic programs that weave our international and regional studies offerings together,” Ciorciari said. “Students will be able to enjoy the same broad ranges of courses going forward and an even wider array of co-curricular opportunities in Bloomington, Washington, DC and beyond.”

The Kelley School of Business also lost some promised Title VI funding. The Center for International Business Education and Research, commonly referred to as CIBER, will see its funding cycle end on Sept. 30, said director P. Roberto Garcia.

CIBER was already preparing proposals for 2026, but that’s been canceled too, he said.

“This is an important source of funding,” Garcia said. “It provides a governmental stamp of approval that we are doing good things in international business, that we have good processes, that we have a good curriculum, and that we can provide impact.”

IU used to receive significant support for language and culture programs. The Department of Education awarded IU more than $17 million in funding in 2022 — the largest amount of Title VI funding given to any institution that year. Indiana Republican senator Todd Young has been an outspoken supporter of Title VI funding, even introducing legislation to strengthen funding for higher education, particularly for IU.

Federal support of foreign languages began in the mid-20th century, during a time of tense global politics. Congress and government officials recognized a need for experts fluent in foreign languages and international cultures, eventually establishing Title VI funding for colleges and universities. By Dec. 2024, the federal Foreign Language Education office administered more than $86 million in Title VI funding annually.

What programs at IU are affected?

One of IU’s most prestigious language education programs, the Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) fellowship, was included in the cuts. FLAS supports students studying uncommon or critical languages. The competitive program is intended to bolster national security and prepare students for careers including teaching and government service.

Through FLAS, undergraduate students could earn up to a $5,000 stipend, plus $10,000 toward tuition. Graduate students could receive even more — a $20,000 stipend, plus tuition. IU spokespeople didn’t respond to requests for information on how many scholarships are impacted.

The changes will also impact IU’s six National Resource Centers :



African Studies Program

Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies

Center for the Study of Global Change

Center for the Study of the Middle East

Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center

Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute

According to the Hamilton Lugar school, it has more Title VI National Resource Centers than any other school in the nation.

Other Title VI-funded programs within the Hamilton Lugar School include the Center for Languages of the Central Asian Region, the National African Language Resource Center, the Center for the Study of Global Change, the Islamic Studies Program and the Institute for European Studies.

After 33 years without interruptions to federal support, Garcia said CIBER sites at IU and across the county cannot access Title VI funding. He said the impact could be felt across the the global economy.

“It reduces our ability to produce a more competent and fluent workforce,” Garcia said. "When we think of the impact that students have through internationalization, the fact that small-and-medium-sized enterprises can benefit from internationalization, there’s going to be a decline in products and services over time.”

CIBER’s mission is to make the U.S. more competitive in the global economy, Garcia said. Through CIBER, he said students study or find internships abroad, faculty conduct research in other countries, and local businesses connect with partners around the world.

He said IU and the Kelley School still support international business, but it will have to work harder to pay for it.

“We know that the world is very interconnected, that our students need to have a global perspective as part of their education,” Garcia said. “They need competence in the global economy."