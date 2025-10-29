© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Four county schools rank in state’s top 10 for kindergarten to eighth grade

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:34 PM EDT
Four schools in Monroe County were ranked in the top 10 in Indiana by U.S. News and World Report.

Four schools in Monroe County were ranked in the top 10 in Indiana by U.S. News and World Report.

The annual ranking is based on students’ test scores in math and reading from state-required assessments. It also considers a school’s socioeconomic and ethnic diversity. The list includes public and charter elementary and middle schools.

For public schools, Bloomington’s Childs Elementary School ranked ninth and Jackson Creek Middle School ranked eighth.

For charter schools, Seven Oaks Classical School in Ellettsville ranked second in Best Charter Elementary School and fourth in Best Charter Middle School.

Bloomington Project School ranked fifth in Best Charter Elementary School and first in Best Charter Middle School.
