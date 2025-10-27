© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Cignetti says Aiden Fisher 'probable' for Maryland game

WFIU | By Mike Badrov
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
IU linebacker Aiden Fisher.
Indiana University Athletics
IU linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Star IU linebacker Aiden Fisher is "probable" to play Saturday at Maryland after an injury during last weekend's victory over UCLA, coach Curt Cignetti said Monday.
               
After returning an interception for his first career touchdown, Fisher was pulled early from the game with a knee injury.

Fisher has been a crucial part of the defense with 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. The Hoosiers' defense will face Maryland's 6-foot-5, 230-pound freshman quarterback Malik Washington. He has already been the Big Ten freshman of the week twice, and thrown for 1,716 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“He's got great size and they're doing a really good job protecting him, which is huge,” Cignetti said. “They've only given up two sacks, but he's also got the ability to extend plays, avoid the rush, which he's done, and throw it down the field or tuck it and run.”

Cignetti, who has become known for his scowl on the sideline, even when IU has a large lead, let his guard down a bit when someone asked him about Halloween.

"I remember, as a young kid, my mother making me a homemade Superman or Batman costume because back then we didn't have a lot of money,” said Cignetti, who recently agreed to a new contract that pays $11 million per year.

Cignetti is clearly aware of an impersonator of him who has gotten exposure on television and social media.

The coach's evaluation?

"He's pretty good."
News Local News
Mike Badrov
Multi-Industry Reporter/Anchor for IU Student Media through the IDS Newspaper, IUSTV News and Sports, and WIUX Sports Radio
