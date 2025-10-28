Debate continues on amending urban agriculture ordinance

Bloomington’s City Council members postponed amending the urban agriculture ordinance to next month’s meeting after discussing the issue for hours.

The planning commission voted 5 to 3 in favor, which sent the issue to city council.

The ordinance is part of the city’s Unified Development Ordinance or UDO. It introduces urban agriculture commercial components such as year-round retail sales, outdoor education, and larger greenhouses.

Some residents are concerned about disruption to neighborhoods and impact to property values.

Public commenter Kathy Berry said any gardener has options for non-commercial agriculture outside of residential neighborhoods.

“I think a gardener in a residential zone who wants to engage the general public should have the same limitations as any other business,” Berry said.

Proponents say the legislation is important for climate action and local food markets.

Commenter Ellie Spear said since the comprehensive and climate action plans were adopted, no action has been taken to remove urban agriculture barriers.

“It is past time to eliminate these barriers so that residents can take every possible action to strengthen our community and advance our resiliency goals,” Spear said.

Council members did pass an amendment renaming the use to urban agriculture farmstead instead of urban agriculture commercial, adding standards for mixed-use zones, and adding five-foot setbacks of produce stands from sidewalks or streets.

City council can amend the ordinance by its next meeting November 5, or the plan commission’s vote becomes final.