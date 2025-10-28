© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

Debate continues on amending urban agriculture ordinance

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:38 PM EDT
The ordinance introduces urban agriculture commercial components such as year-round retail sales, outdoor education, and larger greenhouses. 
Indiana Public Media
The ordinance introduces urban agriculture commercial components such as year-round retail sales, outdoor education, and larger greenhouses. 

Bloomington’s City Council members postponed amending the urban agriculture ordinance to next month’s meeting after discussing the issue for hours.

The planning commission voted 5 to 3 in favor, which sent the issue to city council.  

The ordinance is part of the city’s Unified Development Ordinance or UDO. It introduces urban agriculture commercial components such as year-round retail sales, outdoor education, and larger greenhouses. 

Some residents are concerned about disruption to neighborhoods and impact to property values. 

Public commenter Kathy Berry said any gardener has options for non-commercial agriculture outside of residential neighborhoods. 

“I think a gardener in a residential zone who wants to engage the general public should have the same limitations as any other business,” Berry said. 

Proponents say the legislation is important for climate action and local food markets. 

Commenter Ellie Spear said since the comprehensive and climate action plans were adopted, no action has been taken to remove urban agriculture barriers. 

“It is past time to eliminate these barriers so that residents can take every possible action to strengthen our community and advance our resiliency goals,” Spear said. 

Council members did pass an amendment renaming the use to urban agriculture farmstead instead of urban agriculture commercial, adding standards for mixed-use zones, and adding five-foot setbacks of produce stands from sidewalks or streets. 

City council can amend the ordinance by its next meeting November 5, or the plan commission’s vote becomes final. 
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.