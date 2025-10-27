© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

As 'cascading' natural disasters happen more often, Indiana University joins team to help communities prepare

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
The team will use a technology called LIDAR to detect land changes, map vulnerable areas and predict where these hazards could occur next.
Rebecca Thiele
/
IPB News
The team will use a technology called LIDAR to detect land changes, map vulnerable areas and predict where these hazards could occur next.

Hurricane Helene led to mudslides, flooding and other events that caused more damage and loss of life than the hurricane alone. But what if we could predict where those disasters are likely to happen?

An Indiana University professor has joined a national team of researchers that aims to track what are called "cascading hazards." That's where one natural disaster increases the likelihood of another — or makes the effects of that next disaster worse.

Brian Yanites is an associate professor at IU and geomorphologist — someone who studies the shape of the surface of the Earth.

He said one common example of cascading hazards is how a landslide can push sediment into streams, leading to flooding. He said think of rivers like a bucket.

"It can hold so much water before it starts overfilling. If you fill half your bucket with sand, it can hold less water, and now that bucket can flood with much less rainfall," Yanites said.

Storms that uproot trees, sinkholes and flash flooding could also trigger cascading hazards in Indiana.

Yanites said hillier parts of southern Indiana like Brown County are particularly vulnerable to cascading hazards. So are areas with large bluffs along the Wabash and White rivers.

Yanites said the number of cascading hazards is increasing rapidly across the U.S.

"Partly because of climate change, but even more so because we're just building more and more," he said.

Looking for answers on climate solutions and climate change? Find more of our reporting through our project ipbs.org/climatequestions.

Yanites said more development is taking place on steeper slopes that are more prone to landslides and erosion.

The new Center for Land Surface Hazards (CLaSH) was set up with the help of a $15 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation.

The team will use a technology called LIDAR. Yanites said it acts a lot like radar, but the lasers it uses can penetrate tree cover — seeing all the way down to the Earth's surface.

LIDAR will help CLaSH to detect land changes, map vulnerable areas and predict where these hazards could occur next.

Yanites said the ultimate goal is to be able to communicate that info to emergency managers and prevent more damage. CLaSH is also partnering with community college professors and students in areas that are prone to cascading hazards.

"So they, as people in the community, can have just a bit more awareness and can talk to others throughout the community and spread sort of this knowledge that our discipline has been gaining over the last few decades," Yanites said.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or on Signal at IPBenvironment.01. Follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Statewide News
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.