City council drafts letter against site for new justice center

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Overhead view of the justice center campus.
Courtesy Monroe County
/
DLZ Architecture
Overhead view of the justice center campus.

Bloomington city council members are requesting county officials not purchase the site for the proposed justice center. 

Council member Sydney Zulich drafted a letter to county leaders concerning the North Park site off State Road 46 near I-69. 

“It really makes the criminal justice system, which is already difficult to navigate, even harder,” Zulich said.

The letter cites the location outside city limits with no plans for public transportation. It says downtown businesses will lose foot traffic. 

Council president Hopi Stosberg said the proposed location puts city police officers in a challenging situation.  

“They would have to go all the way out to North Park to book people in and then all the back to wherever it is that they’re stationed in terms of the region they are patrolling,” Stosberg said. 

The Monroe County Council will consider the $8 million request to purchase the property October 28. Commissioner Julie Thomas said the board already signed a purchase agreement. 

The effort to name the area surrounding Miller-Showers Park the Stadium District will wait until the next council meeting. Stosberg said the council is still working on map boundaries and seeking public input. 

Read more: Mayor again asks council for salary metrics

Council members also approved salaries for fire and police departments as well as the city clerk and city employees.  The budget includes a 2.7 percent cost-of-living increase for non-union city workers.
Joe Hren
