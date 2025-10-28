Monroe County Council refuses $8M to buy new jail property, shuts down North Park development

The Monroe County Council refused to approve $8 million in funding for a new jail and justice complex.

The county would have built a 400-bed jail at North Park, near State Road 46 and Hunter Valley Road. The complex would also include courts and other offices. The county expected it cost more than $224 million.

After hours of public comment and discussion, the council unanimously voted against buying the new jail property. Members raised concerns over the project’s cost, transparency and possible financial hurdles from the Indiana legislature.

“Our job is deep consideration and communication with each other, but our job is also fiscal responsibility,” said Councilmember Kate Wiltz. “It would be irresponsible to purchase property right now when we don't know how we can build on that property.”

Monroe County Commissioners and the Monroe County Council agreed to purchase the property last fall, said Jeff Cockerill, an attorney for the county. That purchase agreement technically expired in June, but Cockerill said the current owner of the North Park property has agreed to honor the agreement.

Council members shared concerns about past and future changes from the Indiana General Assembly that could affect the new justice complex. The passage of Senate Bill 1 already significantly changed how the county could raise revenue for the justice complex.

“This is a conversation to buy some property and to pay for design work,” Cockerill said. “I can't predict what the state's going to do. Nobody can predict what the state's going to do. “We've, we've had to react for the last year on this project. We're probably going to have to react some more.”

But Monroe County President Jennifer Crossley questioned why the council should continue with the project if it can’t predict what the state will do.

Crossley said the county already made cuts after an intense budget session .

“As it stands right now, we can't afford it,” Crossley said. “It's just real tone deaf to keep acting like we're going to continue to move forward in this when we don't have a concept of a fix, and neither does the State House right now.”

Cockerill said it was ideal to go through with the North Park property, because another location will likely be more expensive.

“Speaking with the county assessor, land values are going up,” Cockerill said. “We've kind of looked at everything that's available that fits the needs, that is an adequate size that we could use.”

County officials agreed to build a new jail after a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana alleged conditions at the current jail are unconstitutional.

Cockerill said expanding the current justice complex isn’t possible, because there isn’t enough space. Cockerill said the current complex can’t accommodate necessities such as suicide prevention cells, sick beds and more.

In August, inmates were moved out of the jail after a mold outbreak. Current county staff spoke about the insufficient conditions at the jail.

“Who speaks for those people who are in there tonight?” said Councilmember Trent Deckard. “Who will speak for them to say, ‘Yeah, that wall falling down, that is a problem.’"

Despite the vote to decline the $8 million in funding, council members said they want to continue working on a timely solution, potentially collaborating with the City of Bloomington or the Bloomington City Council.

“My God, somebody has to do something, sometime, somewhere, somehow, other than just simply say it's not, it's not possible or feasible,” said Deckard.

