Finding Human Connection Through Tattooing

Like many creative kids when they were younger, Clementine Wilson always found themself doodling on their arms. At 12, Wilson discovered tattooing, finding any way they could to practice on themself and the people around them. Now a working artist, they work at Tattoo Gloriosum, taking pride in creating a space for clients to have a safe and comfortable tattoo experience. For Clementine, getting to tattoo their own art on someone else's body is an honor like no other. They feel tattooing is something truly special and much more intimate compared to other art forms out there.