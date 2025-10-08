What to make of new federal guidelines for treating autism

One in 31 Americans have been diagnosed with autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, from 2022.

The numbers have grown significantly from the 1990s, when the autism rate was one in 10,000. Even in 2000, the rate was one in 150.

Scientists say in the past, only kids with severe problems were diagnosed with autism. Now that they know autism spectrum disorder encompasses a wide range of traits and symptoms, the numbers have jumped.

They also say as services grew, more parents began seeking diagnoses for their children.

But recent comments and recommendations on autism by President Donald Trump and his administration have stirred controversy on the issue. Trump said there is “something artificial” about the rising autism rate and suggested women not take Tylenol, which includes the drug acetaminophen, during pregnancy unless medically necessary.

Parents of autistic children and doctors say the president is blaming mothers and vilifying autism.

“There’s this kind of narrative that you have to be careful of absolutely everything you do in pregnancy, and if you eat the wrong thing or do the wrong thing, you’re going to irreparably harm your baby,” said Dr. Noa Sterling, an OB-GYN. “So, the Tylenol just plays directly into this fear that, ‘I’ve taken something that has caused this condition in my child.’”

Last month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Human and Health Services, announced actions the administration will take to “confront the nation’s autism spectrum disorder epidemic.” Those include new treatments and what he calls groundbreaking research.

The renewed focus on ASD is welcomed by some, but others decry what they see as pushing ideas not grounded in science.

Guests

Dr. Cathy Pratt, former director, Indiana Resource Center for Autism

Adria Nassim, research assistant, Indiana Institute on Disability and Community

Ashley Lehman, president, Monroe County Autism Foundation