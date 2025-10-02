© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
How Indiana’s cuts to early learning will impact families and providers   

By George Hale
Published October 2, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT
Boy sitting at a work table playing with building blocks toys.
Andy Dean
/
Adobe Stock
State officials announced the funding cuts in June.

Indiana is slashing available seats in state-funded preschool programs next year and reducing reimbursement for preschools.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced the cuts in June and said the state was narrowing eligibility for these programs.

Read more: Indiana slashes number of children in state preschool program

The programs were funded by about $1 billion in pandemic money that ran out this year and isn’t being replaced by the legislature.

Although Indiana Gov. Mike Braun pushed for increased funding, lawmakers ended up passing a smaller budget due to weak revenue forecasts.

According to a survey conducted last month, about 11 percent of the state’s early childcare providers report that they may close in the next year as a result of the cuts.

Read more: Indiana child carers already closing as cuts hit

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss how the cuts are affecting childcare providers, parents trying to get care, and early learning costs and benefits.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org. 

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Tony Felts, Chief Engagement Officer, Early Learning Indiana
Jennifer Myers, Director, Monroe Smart Start
Hanan Osman, Executive Director, Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children

George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
