How Indiana’s cuts to early learning will impact families and providers   

Indiana is slashing available seats in state-funded preschool programs next year and reducing reimbursement for preschools.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced the cuts in June and said the state was narrowing eligibility for these programs.

The programs were funded by about $1 billion in pandemic money that ran out this year and isn’t being replaced by the legislature.

Although Indiana Gov. Mike Braun pushed for increased funding, lawmakers ended up passing a smaller budget due to weak revenue forecasts.

According to a survey conducted last month, about 11 percent of the state’s early childcare providers report that they may close in the next year as a result of the cuts.

Guests

Tony Felts, Chief Engagement Officer, Early Learning Indiana

Jennifer Myers, Director, Monroe Smart Start

Hanan Osman, Executive Director, Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children