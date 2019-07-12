© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Spirit

By Tom Roznowski
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Rituals and silent prayer are practiced by many of the world's religious traditions. These each have the power to ground and connect a diverse group of individuals in the present moment. There arises a shared awareness that we the living have an opportunity and responsibility with this day, simply from our ability to draw breath.

American author John Cheever was a lifelong Episcopalian who often relied on the comfort of churches. They offered him space to sit with his conflicted thoughts. Expressing them through writing could always wait for later. 

 

