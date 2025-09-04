WFIU 75th Anniversary Special: George Walker Conversations

As part of our celebration of 75 years of WFIU, we remember a host whose association with WFIU spanned almost three-quarters of the station's history.

After a decade-long stretch as a part-time host, George Walker went full-time and helmed our weekday classical music for 45 years. In addition, he extensively documented the arts and culture scene. He produced more than a thousand previews and reviews of operas and plays staged by area organizations.

He also interviewed numerous cultural luminaries who were visiting the listening area. This special focuses on some of the best of those conversations — with violinist Hilary Hahn, cellist Matt Haimovitz, soprano Renee Fleming, and conductor and radio host Bill McGlaughlin.