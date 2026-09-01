3rd Annual Names Not Numbers: Rise & Recover – Hope for Individuals. Healing for Families
3rd Annual Names Not Numbers: Rise & Recover – Hope for Individuals. Healing for Families
Join Stability First for an evening of hope, healing, and community as they celebrate recovery and honor those lost to addiction. This free, family-friendly event will include inspiring speakers, recovery stories, community resources, food vendors, music, family activities, a candlelight memorial, and the annual Names Not Numbers ceremony. Whether you’re in recovery, supporting a loved one, or simply want to learn more, everyone is welcome.
Downtown Martinsville Performance Venue
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Stability First
7653415953
lgaw@stabilityfirst.org
Artist Group Info
lgaw@stabilityfirst.org
Downtown Martinsville Performance Venue
183 N Jefferson StreetMartinsville, Indiana 46151
parks@martinsville.in.gov