A Conversation with Bill Nye

Union Board, in collaboration with IU's College of Arts and Sciences, welcomes Bill Nye for a moderated Q&A at IU Auditorium. Best known to generations of viewers as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Nye is an award-winning science educator, television presenter, mechanical engineer, author, and science advocate who has spent decades making science engaging and accessible to audiences of all ages.

He created and hosted the Emmy Award-winning PBS series Bill Nye the Science Guy and has continued his work in science communication through television, books, documentaries, and public speaking. He currently serves as Chief Ambassador and Vice Chairman of the Board of The Planetary Society, where he advocates for space exploration and planetary science.

During this special evening, Nye will participate in a moderated conversation exploring science, curiosity, education, space exploration, and his remarkable career. This event offers an opportunity to hear from one of the world's most recognizable science communicators and explore the questions that inspire him, getting to know the science television star on a more personal level.