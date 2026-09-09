A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE APOCALYPSE: The 2026 Compton Lecture featuring Reverend Bill Breeden

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 28, 2026

DePauw University

Greencastle, IN

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE APOCALYPSE

The Peace & Conflict Studies program at DePauw University presents:

The 2026 Compton Lecture featuring Reverend Bill Breeden

The Peace & Conflict Studies (PACS) program welcomes Reverend Bill Breeden to DePauw University for this year’s Compton Lecture. Reverend Breeden’s talk is entitled, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Apocalypse.”

Bill Breeden is an ordained minister, community activist, and musician. Reverend Breeden will discuss his lifelong commitment to peace and justice on Thursday, October 8. The lecture begins at 4 PM in the Watson Forum, located in the Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media, on the campus of DePauw University.

The 2026 Compton Lecture is co-sponsored by the Peace & Conflict Studies Program and the Department of Communication & Theatre. This event is free and open to the public.

The Compton Lecture Series is generously supported by the Wright Fund. The Compton Lecture is named in honor of Professor Russell J. Compton (1909-2007). Dr. Compton taught at DePauw from 1951 until 1974, and remained active in the life of the University afterwards.

On February 23, 2000, DePauw University honored the longtime educator and activist by dedicating the Russell J. Compton Center for Peace and Justice.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Kevin Howley

Department of Communication & Theatre

DePauw University

khowley@depauw.edu

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