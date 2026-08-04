Adult Still Life Drawing Class

ractice the art of drawing from observation in this hands-on still life drawing class! Each class will feature a new arrangement of objects for students to observe and interpret through drawing. You’ll explore composition, proportion, light, value, and different drawing techniques while building confidence in your observational skills.

This class is open to adults, as well as students in Grades 10–12, and is

welcoming to artists of varying experience levels. The class will primarily use

vine charcoal, with pencils also available for those who prefer working in graphite. Students with previous still life drawing experience are welcome to bring their own preferred drawing materials.

Instructor: Tracey Jen

Location: The Arts Federation (638 North St, Lafayette, IN 47901) - Art Studio

Time: Saturdays, 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tuition: $150 (must be paid in full – this class cannot be taken on a week-to-week basis)

Full Schedule:

Saturday, September 12, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, September 26, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 3, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 10, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 17, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 24, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, November 7, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, November 14, 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Saturday, November 21, 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Make-up session, if

needed.)