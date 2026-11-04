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Advanced Screening: All Creatures Great and Small Season 7 Premiere

MASTERPIECE All Creatures Great and Small, Season 7 Shown L-R: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Granville Bennett (Caolan McCarthy), James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) Photographer: Helen Williams For editorial use only. Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE.

Advanced Screening: All Creatures Great and Small Season 7 Premiere

If you need some soothing escapism, the pets and vets of this beloved dramedy are just the ticket. Join us for a sneak preview of season seven's first episode before its official premiere on Masterpiece on PBS in January!

About All Creatures Great and Small Season 7, Episode 1

Season 7 of All Creatures Great and Small returns viewers to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales in 1946. With the war finally over, Skeldale House is full once again and livelier than ever as our beloved characters reunite under one roof and look ahead to a hopeful new chapter where James is excited about recent developments in veterinary medicine, although a new vet in the area threatens the status quo. Packed with warmth, humor, and community spirit, this season brings more heartwarming tales of people and animals alike. [50 min; drama; English]

IU Cinema
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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