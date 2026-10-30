After Hours Comedy Night
After Hours Comedy Night
Join us for another after-hours comedy night featuring host Andrew Lambert and local comedians. The store will conclude its regular business hours at 9 pm, at which point staff members will work to reset our space for this event. Doors will re-open for guest entry at 9:15 pm. This event is for ages 18+ only.
Morgenstern Books
$10
09:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com