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After Hours Comedy Night

After Hours Comedy Night

Join us for another after-hours comedy night featuring host Andrew Lambert and local comedians. The store will conclude its regular business hours at 9 pm, at which point staff members will work to reset our space for this event. Doors will re-open for guest entry at 9:15 pm. This event is for ages 18+ only.

Morgenstern Books
$10
09:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/