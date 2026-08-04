Aim for Advocacy: A Happy Hour with Monroe County CASA

Strike up some fun and aim for change. Join us for a fun-filled happy hour at Hoosier Alley, supporting Monroe County CASA. Whether you know about CASA, or are new to the work we do, you can have some fun while showing up for abused and neglected kids in our community. $25 includes VIP bowling, ax throwing, and a pizza buffet. Cash bar available. Sponsored by IU Credit Union and Hoosier Alley.

Contact Amber Shride at 812-333-2272 or amber.shride@monroecountycasa.org for more information

About Monroe County CASA

Monroe County CASA, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises court-appointed volunteers who advocate for children involved in the legal system due to abuse or neglect. Volunteer advocacy is based on the belief that all children are entitled to a safe and permanent home.