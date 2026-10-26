All-Abilities Club: Leafy Little Critters
All-Abilities Club: Leafy Little Critters
Join MacKenzie and Mersi on Wednesday, November 04 at 2pm for All-Abilities: Little Leafy Critters! Thanksgiving is around the corner, so we will be celebrating by making leaf critters, having a dance party, and enjoying "turkey oreos". This program is perfect for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers. No registration required.
Bedford Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471