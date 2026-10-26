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All-Abilities Club: Leafy Little Critters

All-Abilities Club: Leafy Little Critters

Join MacKenzie and Mersi on Wednesday, November 04 at 2pm for All-Abilities: Little Leafy Critters! Thanksgiving is around the corner, so we will be celebrating by making leaf critters, having a dance party, and enjoying "turkey oreos". This program is perfect for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers. No registration required.

Bedford Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org