Artist Talk and Opening Reception

New Figurative Sculpture Exhibition at DePauw University

Greencastle, IN, – DePauw University’s Richard E. Peeler Art Center will present Midden, a solo exhibition of new figurative ceramic sculptures by Indiana-based artist Phoebe Scott. The exhibition will be on view August 19–December 4, 2026 in the Peeler Art Center upper level gallery.

The show explores the body, inherited memory, family mythology, and the stories that accumulate across generations. Scott’s psychologically charged sculptures examine the body as a living document—shaped by experience, inheritance, cultural history, and the forces of the world around it. Working in clay, she combines anatomical observation with psychological realism, fragmentation, architectural references, and dreamlike imagery.

The exhibition draws heavily from the stories Scott inherited through her family’s matriarchal oral storytelling tradition. These stories—some factual, some embellished through decades of retelling—include accounts of war, labor, death, sexuality, illness, and survival. Rather than reconstructing these histories literally, Scott translates them into what she describes as “fever-dream representations,” allowing memory, imagination, and family mythology to become intertwined.

Phoebe Scott is a figurative sculptor working in rural Indiana. She received her BFA in Sculpture from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and her MFA from Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design. She has been an artist-in-residence at c.r.e.t.a. Rome, A.I.R. Vallauris in France, and the Worcester Center for Crafts. In 2025, she was named a Ceramics Monthly Emerging Artist and currently serves on the board of ArtAxis, an international network of contemporary ceramic artists.

