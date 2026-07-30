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Author event with Birdie Horne at Morgenstern Books

Author event with Birdie Horne at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with author duo Birdie Horne, who will be celebrating the release of their first novel together, Don't Cross Mo Ellery. For this event, they will be joined in conversation by bookseller and host of our Murder Mystery Book Club, Grace Hamilton.

Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/