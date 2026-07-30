Author event with Birdie Horne at Morgenstern Books
Author event with Birdie Horne at Morgenstern Books
Join us for an evening with author duo Birdie Horne, who will be celebrating the release of their first novel together, Don't Cross Mo Ellery. For this event, they will be joined in conversation by bookseller and host of our Murder Mystery Book Club, Grace Hamilton.
Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com