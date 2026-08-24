Author Event with Bloomington-based bestselling author Craig Fehrman at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with Bloomington-based bestselling author Craig Fehrman, who will be discussing his latest book, This Vast Enterprise: A New History of Lewis & Clark.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • A major revisionist history of the Lewis and Clark expedition: For the first time in a generation, This Vast Enterprise offers a fresh and more accurate account of one of the most important episodes in American history, humanizing forgotten figures and shattering long-held myths.

