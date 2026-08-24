Author Event with Bloomington-based bestselling author Craig Fehrman at Morgenstern Books
Author Event with Bloomington-based bestselling author Craig Fehrman at Morgenstern Books
Join us for an evening with Bloomington-based bestselling author Craig Fehrman, who will be discussing his latest book, This Vast Enterprise: A New History of Lewis & Clark.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • A major revisionist history of the Lewis and Clark expedition: For the first time in a generation, This Vast Enterprise offers a fresh and more accurate account of one of the most important episodes in American history, humanizing forgotten figures and shattering long-held myths.
Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
jenn@morgensternbooks.com
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com