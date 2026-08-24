Author Event with hiking aficionado Don Gulbrandsen at Morgenstern Books

Join us for an evening with author and hiking aficionado Don Gulbrandsen, who will be sharing his latest book, Hike Indiana State Parks.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Explore the Trails and Tales of the Hoosier State's Best Outdoor Resource

Packed with essential information, this book is an indispensable guide for anybody planning a trip to an Indiana state park. The author takes readers on a guided tour of every hiking trail in every park-rating each on a five-star scale-and shares stories filled with scenic highlights and up-close wildlife encounters. Learn the fascinating history behind each property's preservation, including the natural forces and memorable personalities who left their mark on the parks. This entertaining, informative, and richly illustrated volume is destined to find a place in every Indiana hiker's daypack.

Travel guides for all Indiana state parks, including recommendations for lodging/camping and fun activities beyond hiking

Every state park hiking trail described and rated

Trail maps for all 24 state parks

Trail running guides and recommendations

Illustrated with 80 photos, featuring every park

Whether you're a serious hiker, a day tripper looking for fun Indiana destinations, or a parent seeking the best places for a family adventure, Hike Indiana State Parks is the perfect guide for you!

