Author event with Martin Sorge at Morgenstern Books
Author event with Martin Sorge at Morgenstern Books
Join us for an evening with author, home baker, recipe developer, and winner of The Great American Baking Show, Martin Sorge, who will be celebrating the release of his debut cookbook, Great Bakes: Modern Classic Recipes from the Midwest. For this event, Martin will be joined in conversation by staff bookseller Grace Hamilton.
Morgenstern Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com