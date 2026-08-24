Author event with Zack Osterman and Mike Niziolek at Morgenstern Books

The definitive chronicle of the Indiana Hoosiers improbable journey to the program's first college football championship, featuring analysis and behind-the-scenes reporting on head coach Curt Cignetti, star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and more.

PERFECTION. The cream and crimson confetti covering the field at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in January 2026 signaled a paradigm shift in college football. Once the sport’s greatest afterthought, Indiana celebrated a national championship after more than a century’s worth of false starts and shattered dreams.

Enter Curt Cignetti. In two seasons, the brash, brilliant coach changed what’s possible in college football. Navigating revolutionary rule changes to assemble a roster that embraced his defiant ambition, Cignetti turned the losingest program in college football history into the sport’s most unlikely champion.

Fresh reporting reveals new insight into IU’s thrilling journey to 16–0, with untold tales straight from the locker room about the team’s remarkable tapestry of origin stories, the Hoosiers’ thrilling comebacks, and an epic postseason run. Unthinkable to Unstoppable offers an inside look at one of the most remarkable stories not just in college football history, but in the history of American sports.

