Baby-Wearing with Tandem Birthing Center
Baby-Wearing with Tandem Birthing Center
Join us on Tuesday, November 17 at 10am for Babywearing! Tandem Birthing Center will be here to talk about safe Babywearing and the benefits of Babywearing for children and their parents or caregivers. We will also have a little play area set up for young ones to play during the presentation. Registration required.
Bedford Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471