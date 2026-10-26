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Baby-Wearing with Tandem Birthing Center

Baby-Wearing with Tandem Birthing Center

Join us on Tuesday, November 17 at 10am for Babywearing! Tandem Birthing Center will be here to talk about safe Babywearing and the benefits of Babywearing for children and their parents or caregivers. We will also have a little play area set up for young ones to play during the presentation. Registration required.

Bedford Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org