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Baking Up Memories

Baking Up Memories

Join Mersi on Thursday, September 03 at 6pm for Baking Up Memories! While making no-bake cookies, we will share our favorite memories around baking with our families. To participate in this fun cooking program, please email your favorite recipes to Mersi ahead of the program so the class can take home a community recipe book!
For ages 18 and up; registration required.

Please send your favorite recipe to Mersi at mcurtsinger@bedlib.com.

Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org