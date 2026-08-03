Join Mersi on Thursday, September 03 at 6pm for Baking Up Memories! While making no-bake cookies, we will share our favorite memories around baking with our families. To participate in this fun cooking program, please email your favorite recipes to Mersi ahead of the program so the class can take home a community recipe book!

For ages 18 and up; registration required.

Please send your favorite recipe to Mersi at mcurtsinger@bedlib.com.