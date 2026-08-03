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Bartholomew County Democratic Party's Meet the Candidates

Bartholomew County Democratic Party's Meet the Candidates

Join us for a fun and free rally with an opportunity to meet this year's candidates! It's time to get fired up for change!
Secretary of State: Beau Bayh
State Controller: Jessica Bailey
Sixth District Congress: Cinde Wirth
Senate District 41 Ross Thomas
House District 59 Josh Burbrink
House District 73 Allen Miller
County Clerk: Quisha Jackson
County Auditor: Kimberly Wadholm
County Recorder: Dr. Nancy Merbitz
County Treasurer: Liz Cleland
County Commissioner Dist 2: Grant Hale
County Council 01: Lisa Crane
County Council 02: Zack Patchett
County Council 03: Janae Garner-Kelly
County Council 04: Michelle Carr
Columbus Township Trustee: Paul Hoffman
Columbus Township Advisor:
Sandra Crawford, Stephanie Carmer, David Spear
Clifty Township Trustee: Kim DeClue
Sandcreek Township Trustee: Steve Schoettmer

Donner Park Shelter House
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Bartholomew County Democratic Party
bartholomew.democraticparty@gmail.com
www.barthdems.org

Artist Group Info

mcarr2k@comcast.net
Donner Park Shelter House
22nd and 19th Street
Columbus, Indiana 47201