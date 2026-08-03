Bartholomew County Democratic Party's Meet the Candidates

Join us for a fun and free rally with an opportunity to meet this year's candidates! It's time to get fired up for change!

Secretary of State: Beau Bayh

State Controller: Jessica Bailey

Sixth District Congress: Cinde Wirth

Senate District 41 Ross Thomas

House District 59 Josh Burbrink

House District 73 Allen Miller

County Clerk: Quisha Jackson

County Auditor: Kimberly Wadholm

County Recorder: Dr. Nancy Merbitz

County Treasurer: Liz Cleland

County Commissioner Dist 2: Grant Hale

County Council 01: Lisa Crane

County Council 02: Zack Patchett

County Council 03: Janae Garner-Kelly

County Council 04: Michelle Carr

Columbus Township Trustee: Paul Hoffman

Columbus Township Advisor:

Sandra Crawford, Stephanie Carmer, David Spear

Clifty Township Trustee: Kim DeClue

Sandcreek Township Trustee: Steve Schoettmer