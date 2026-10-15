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Bloomington Press Club with FPI News

Bloomington Press Club with FPI News

Officially launched on July 15, FPI News (www.fpinews.org) is redefining local news statewide, covering the decisions, policies, and communities shaping life across all 92 Indiana counties. Bloomington Press Club is hosting Bro Krift (CEO) and Lindsey Erdody (Editor-in-Chief) to share the mission behind FPI News and how its five-person team is working to inform, connect, and serve Hoosiers—especially those in rural and small-town areas. Guests are welcome.

Ivy Tech Community College
11:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bloomington Press Club
bloomingtonpressclub@gmail.com
https://bloomingtonpressclub.org/
Ivy Tech Community College
200 Daniels Way
Bloomington, Indiana 47404