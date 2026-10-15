Bloomington Press Club with FPI News

Officially launched on July 15, FPI News (www.fpinews.org) is redefining local news statewide, covering the decisions, policies, and communities shaping life across all 92 Indiana counties. Bloomington Press Club is hosting Bro Krift (CEO) and Lindsey Erdody (Editor-in-Chief) to share the mission behind FPI News and how its five-person team is working to inform, connect, and serve Hoosiers—especially those in rural and small-town areas. Guests are welcome.