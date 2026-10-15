Bloomington Stationery Club October Meet-up
Bloomington Stationery Club October Meet-up
Join us on October 22nd for a spooky Bloomington Stationery Club meet up! Bring your junk journal, snail mail, planning, and all items in between for an evening of stationery from 5-7 pm in the Cook Center! Make sure to bring items to share and swap with others.
Light refreshments will be provided!
Sign up to be on our club mailing list!
https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/ikRRSF6yGn
Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
IU Arts & Humanities Council
Artist Group Info
bhabegge@iu.edu
Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities
750 E Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47405