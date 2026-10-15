Bloomington Stationery Club October Meet-up

Join us on October 22nd for a spooky Bloomington Stationery Club meet up! Bring your junk journal, snail mail, planning, and all items in between for an evening of stationery from 5-7 pm in the Cook Center! Make sure to bring items to share and swap with others.

Light refreshments will be provided!

Sign up to be on our club mailing list!

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/ikRRSF6yGn