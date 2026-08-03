Book Club: Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Book Club: Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Join Alex on Monday, September 21 at 6pm for Book Club! This month, we will be reading Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto. No need to sign up; just bring your book and join us in the program room for community and discussion!
Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471