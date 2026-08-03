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Book Club: Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Book Club: Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Join Alex on Monday, September 21 at 6pm for Book Club! This month, we will be reading Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto. No need to sign up; just bring your book and join us in the program room for community and discussion!

Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org