BOOK SHARE: THIS MAGNETIC NORTH

About the Book: What happens when a place is so beautiful that everyone wants to go there—and then they stay?

This book explores a phenomenon occurring around Michigan’s Great Lakes and other high-demand scenic locations across the country: natural landscapes are undergoing profound human and climatological change as people pick up their lives and move to bucolic locations. The Grand Traverse region in northwest lower Michigan has been one of the most impacted regions in the state, with the population increase accelerated by the pandemic and climate change. The impact of this growth is explored through field observations and interviews involving dozens of born-and-raised locals, 'boomerangers' (those who grew up, left, then returned), and relocators. The author explores the tensions between newcomers and 'natives.' Interviewees include tourist industry leaders, conservationists, business owners, public safety officials, tribal members, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials, and more. These voices characterize the region’s diverse views, providing insight into how one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country is attempting to balance environmental preservation with an influx of people. Northwest lower Michigan’s story of transformation, as tradition collides with progress, holds many lessons and will resonate with everyone who has ever lived in or visited such an enchanting place and dreams of calling it home. ~MSU Press

Author Bio: Tim Mulherin is the author of This Magnetic North: Candid Conversations on a Changing Northern Michigan, published by Michigan State University Press (2025), and Sand, Stars, Wind, & Water: Field Notes from Up North, published by Mission Point Press (2021). Of note, This Magnetic North is a 2026 Michigan Notable Book.

Mulherin is a frequent contributor to northern Michigan’s Glen Arbor Sun newspaper. He won first place in the Michigan Press Association’s 2024 Better Newspaper Contest in the Best Opinion category for his August 2023 Sun piece, “Overlooking Jim Harrison.” His writing has appeared in Traverse Magazine, Bridge Michigan, and the Northern Express. His next book, which will be published in 2027, explores Midwestern wildlife, focusing on Michigan and Indiana, the two states he splits his time between.

