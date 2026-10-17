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Community Forum: Vaccines in a Changing Political Climate

Community Forum: Vaccines in a Changing Political Climate

Please join us at the Monroe County Public Library Auditorium on October 20 for “Vaccines in a Changing Political Climate.” The panel discussion and community forum will feature three vaccine policy experts, Dr. Katharine Head (Department of Communication, IU Indianapolis), Lisa Robertson, MPH (Executive Director, Indiana Immunization Coalition), and James Laughlin, MD (Riley Pediatric Primary Care (retired), Adjunct Clinical Professor, IU Medical School) — to discuss the state of science and politics and policy of vaccines in an era of politicization of medical care.

The program will take place from 5:00 - 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 20 at the Monroe County Public Library. For those who are unable to join us in person, the program will also be live-streamed from the ASIU YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@AdvocatesforScienceatIU.

Monroe County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Concerned Scientists @ IU, Advocates for Science @ IU,
csatiub@gmail.com
https://csiub.org/
Monroe County Public Library
303 E. Kirkwood
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
812-349-3050, ext. 1080
mjregoli@mcpl.info
http://mcpl.info/bigsale