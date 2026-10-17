Community Forum: Vaccines in a Changing Political Climate

Please join us at the Monroe County Public Library Auditorium on October 20 for “Vaccines in a Changing Political Climate.” The panel discussion and community forum will feature three vaccine policy experts, Dr. Katharine Head (Department of Communication, IU Indianapolis), Lisa Robertson, MPH (Executive Director, Indiana Immunization Coalition), and James Laughlin, MD (Riley Pediatric Primary Care (retired), Adjunct Clinical Professor, IU Medical School) — to discuss the state of science and politics and policy of vaccines in an era of politicization of medical care.

The program will take place from 5:00 - 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 20 at the Monroe County Public Library. For those who are unable to join us in person, the program will also be live-streamed from the ASIU YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@AdvocatesforScienceatIU.