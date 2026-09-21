The essential goal of Conversations in Bloom: A Symposium on Art, Community, and Memory is to create a community forum for talking about community-making through the arts in Bloomington. The conceptual anchors of the program are arts, community, and memory, which serve as through-lines for thinking about the interplay between shared and individual experiences, work, and histories. Conversation and collaboration are the beating hearts of this program. All of the sessions and events were designed in collaboration with participating community partners over many months of intentional conversation and dialogue. Throughout the planning we pushed ourselves and our community partners to critically examine how our engagement with the arts helps us process the world around us and collectively produce a sense of community and animates memory in ways that help build towards shared futures. We look forward to continuing the conversation with you all.