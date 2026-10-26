December Bloomington Stationery Club Meet-up
December Bloomington Stationery Club Meet-up
Join us for the final Bloomington Stationery Club meet-up of the year on December 9th at the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities! From 5-7 pm come hang out and junk journal, write letters, set up your planner, etc. with us! Get ready for the holidays with us and bring fun stationery items to share and swap.
Light refreshments will be provided. Come bond over stationery with us before break!
Cook Center for Public Arts & Humanities
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
IU Arts & Humanities Council
Cook Center for Public Arts & Humanities
750 E Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47405