December Bloomington Stationery Club Meet-up

Join us for the final Bloomington Stationery Club meet-up of the year on December 9th at the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities! From 5-7 pm come hang out and junk journal, write letters, set up your planner, etc. with us! Get ready for the holidays with us and bring fun stationery items to share and swap.

Light refreshments will be provided. Come bond over stationery with us before break!