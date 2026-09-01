Declaration of Independence Exhibition Grand Re-Opening

Celebrating a Historic Year

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IU Libraries Lilly Library invites you to an opening event on September 24, 2026, celebrating the expansion of our exhibition The Declaration of Independence: The Motives, The Moment, newly joined by The Signers in our South Gallery.

We welcome IU Associate Professor of History Konstantin Dierks, who will give a lecture entitled “The Declaration in a Time of Crisis.” How do people meet the moment in times of political crisis? The Declaration of Independence tried to meet the crisis of 1776. It pinned blame on King George III. It inspired enough colonists to rebel against a mighty empire. It put enduring ideals into American history. The Declaration managed to do so surrounded by a crisis—and before a future—far beyond its grasp. How might we think, then, of the issues we face in 2026?

Professor Dierks’ talk will be followed by a reception with exhibition curators and seasonal refreshments. During this time, attendees are encouraged to peruse the galleries at their own pace and to visit our friends at the Eskenazi Museum of Art, who will stay open during this time for interpretive viewings of a Gilbert Stuart portrait of George Washington.