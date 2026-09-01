© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Declaration of Independence Exhibition Grand Re-Opening

Declaration of Independence Exhibition Grand Re-Opening

Celebrating a Historic Year
Open configuration options
IU Libraries Lilly Library invites you to an opening event on September 24, 2026, celebrating the expansion of our exhibition The Declaration of Independence: The Motives, The Moment, newly joined by The Signers in our South Gallery.

We welcome IU Associate Professor of History Konstantin Dierks, who will give a lecture entitled “The Declaration in a Time of Crisis.” How do people meet the moment in times of political crisis? The Declaration of Independence tried to meet the crisis of 1776. It pinned blame on King George III. It inspired enough colonists to rebel against a mighty empire. It put enduring ideals into American history. The Declaration managed to do so surrounded by a crisis—and before a future—far beyond its grasp. How might we think, then, of the issues we face in 2026?

Professor Dierks’ talk will be followed by a reception with exhibition curators and seasonal refreshments. During this time, attendees are encouraged to peruse the galleries at their own pace and to visit our friends at the Eskenazi Museum of Art, who will stay open during this time for interpretive viewings of a Gilbert Stuart portrait of George Washington.

Lilly Library
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lilly Library
812-855-2452
liblilly@iu.edu
https://libraries.indiana.edu/lilly-library
Lilly Library
1200 E. 7th Street
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana 47405-3907
8128552452
liblilly@iu.edu
https://events.iu.edu/bloomington/event/garrett-scott