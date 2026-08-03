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Digital Discovery: Downloading E-Books

Digital Discovery: Downloading E-Books

Join Mersi on Monday, September 14 at 6pm for Digital Discovery: Downloading E-Books! In this session, participants will learn how to utilize our digital services like hoopla and Libby to download e-books to their device. Please bring your own device or e-reader to this program for personalized instruction. For ages 13 and up; registration required.

Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
Bedford Public Library
1323 K Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org