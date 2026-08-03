Digital Discovery: Downloading E-Books
Digital Discovery: Downloading E-Books
Join Mersi on Monday, September 14 at 6pm for Digital Discovery: Downloading E-Books! In this session, participants will learn how to utilize our digital services like hoopla and Libby to download e-books to their device. Please bring your own device or e-reader to this program for personalized instruction. For ages 13 and up; registration required.
Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471