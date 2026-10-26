Digital Discovery: Using Your Mobile Device
Digital Discovery: Using Your Mobile Device
Join Mersi on Monday, November 02 at 6pm for Digital Discovery: Using Your Mobile Device! In this session, we'll cover the basic and most essential functions of your mobile device; a perfect opportunity for one-on-one help. Please bring your own device or e-reader to this program for personalized instruction. For ages 18 and up; registration required.
Bedford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471