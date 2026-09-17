“DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND JAPAN’S POLITICAL ECONOMY”

In this public lecture, Prof. Shimizu will discuss lessons for businesses and governments from Japan’s experience with “digital transformation.” Japan’s traditional sectors are being replaced by digital systems that paradoxically demand fewer people but also create new jobs. Meanwhile, emerging technologies are opening fresh opportunities for Japanese companies to compete globally. Prof. Shimizu’s prepared remarks will be followed by audience Q&A and discussion.

This 21JPSI event is open to all students, faculty, staff, and the general public. It is made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Japan Foundation. Please join us!