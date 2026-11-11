Drop-in Tech Help

Need help using or setting up a new device? Trying to access the Library's eBooks or eAudiobooks? Learning how to use Zoom? Drop in for individual help and learn new digital skills. This program is first come, first served. Note: This program cannot do major device troubleshooting or repairs. If your device is broken, please contact the manufacturer’s help line, the store you purchased the device from, or a technology repair shop for assistance. Age 18 and up.