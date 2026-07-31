Energy Education Day

Enjoy a FREE afternoon of play at WonderLab!

Free admission for all from 1pm - 5pm.

Giveaways & Prizes!

Community Resources!

Energy Education!

Free ice cream from the Chocolate Moose!

Cohosted by the South Central Community Action Program (SCCAP) and WonderLab with support from Duke Energy Foundation and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA).

