Friends of the Library Big Book Sale: September 17-21, 2026

The Friends of Monroe County Public Library’s Big Fall Book Sale is September 17-21.

All books are 50¢ to $2.00. Fiction, biography, politics, DVDs, music, and much more are in good supply, with new material added every day.

Thursday: 4–7 PM (Early bird sale for Friends members only: you can join at the door or online at mcpl.info.friends).

Friday and Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday: Noon–6 PM (fill a Friends tote bag for $12; fill a box for $18)

Monday: 9 AM–2 PM (all remaining items are free)

Meeting Rooms 1B/1C of the Downtown Library

