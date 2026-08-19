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Friends of the Library Big Book Sale: September 17-21, 2026

Friends of the Library Big Book Sale: September 17-21, 2026

The Friends of Monroe County Public Library’s Big Fall Book Sale is September 17-21.
All books are 50¢ to $2.00. Fiction, biography, politics, DVDs, music, and much more are in good supply, with new material added every day.

Thursday: 4–7 PM (Early bird sale for Friends members only: you can join at the door or online at mcpl.info.friends).
Friday and Saturday: 10 AM–6 PM
Sunday: Noon–6 PM (fill a Friends tote bag for $12; fill a box for $18)
Monday: 9 AM–2 PM (all remaining items are free)

Meeting Rooms 1B/1C of the Downtown Library

Monroe County Public Library, Room 1B
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Monroe County Public Library
812-349-3050, ext. 1080
mjregoli@mcpl.info
http://mcpl.info/bigsale
Monroe County Public Library, Room 1B
303 E. Kirkwood
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
812-349-3050, ext. 1080
mjregoli@mcpl.info
http://mcpl.info/bigsale