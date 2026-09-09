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Future Tense 2026

Future Tense 2026

The Grunwald Gallery of Art at Indiana University Bloomington partners with Surface Design Association to present "Future Tense 2026"—a national student exhibition juried by José Santiago Pérez. Since 2017, Surface Design Association (SDA) has invited students to submit work for the annual Juried Student Exhibition. The ninth iteration of this exhibition will be held at Indiana University’s Grunwald Gallery of Art in Bloomington, IN, from August 25-October 31, 2026. Exhibiting artists are eligible for four awards recognizing excellence in artistic practice.

"Future Tense” celebrates the creative work of student artists, designers, and makers working with, or inspired by fiber, or textile materials, or techniques. This exhibition offers a glimpse into the future of contemporary fibers by presenting the very best work being made by students in the field today.

Opening reception: Friday, September 4, 6-8 pm, Grunwald Gallery

Juror's Remarks and Awards: Friday, September 4, 6:30 pm, Grunwald Gallery

Regular Gallery Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 12 pm - 4 pm

Grunwald Gallery of Art
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Grunwald Gallery of Art
(812) 855-8490
grunwald@iu.edu
go.iu.edu/grunwaldgallery
Grunwald Gallery of Art
1201 E Seventh Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
(812) 855-8490
grunwald@iu.edu
go.iu.edu/grunwaldgallery